The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai has assured the government and people of Yobe State that the Nigerian Army is taking drastic steps to ensure that Damaturu-Maiduguri road is secured to inorder to safeguard lives and properties of the people.

Gen Buratai briefed Governor Mai Mala Buni Wednesday 23 December 2020 at Government House, Damaturu. He stated that the army in partnership with other relevant stakeholders will have strategic engagements in the next few weeks to further improve security in the zone particularly in identified flash points.

Responding Gov Buni commended the Nigerian army and other agencies for their concerted efforts and commitment in the fight against insurgency and banditry across the nation. He assured the continuous support of the state government in the fight against all forms of insecurity across the state.

He attributed the relative peace been enjoyed in the state and the region to the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.