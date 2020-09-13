Buratai in Sokoto, inspects ongoing projects at 8 Division

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday was in Sokoto State to assess ongoing projects at the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Giginya Barracks Sokoto.

Buratai visit was in continuation of his operational tour to North West Theatre of Operations, where he assessed some ongoing projects embark by the Nigeria Army.

Among the projects inspected was the Division Medical Services and Hospital.

CAS was also briefed on the security situation in the entire 8 Division Area of Responsibility by the Acting General Officer Commanding the Division, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

After his tour of duty, Buratai was briefly hosted to a lunch by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal at the government house is Sokoto. (NAN)