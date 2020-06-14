Buratai hails troops’ gallantry against terrorists in Monguno

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their resilience and bravery against terrorists’ attack on Monguno town, Borno.



Buratai said this in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Sunday.



He said that the troops of Army Super Camp in Monguno repelled an attack by the terrorists on Saturday and inflicted heavy casualties on them.



The army chief who urged the troops to remain firm and resolute expressed joy at the number of equipment captured from the terrorists during the operation.



Buratai charged the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations in the operational area.



“Let me assure the troops and the people of the North-West region, especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara that I am ready to visit the axis soon.

“We must work together to ensure that the madness of the bandits is properly checked,” he said.(NAN)

