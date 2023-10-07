Buratai Hails GOCOP, Says Online Media Catalyst for Good Governance, Democracy

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) has given Kudos to the online media, especially the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), which he described is the fulcrum of good governance.

Buratai, who is also Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, added that the online has become an instrument for growth of democracy because of its potential to hold politicians accountable.

Ambassador Buratai made the statement in a goodwill message message in Abuja during the 7th Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

Represented by his Special Adviser on Research and Documentation and Acting Director, Tukur Buratai Research Centre, Dr. MS Abubakar, the former Chief of Army Staff said that he has always valued the vitality of the online media in their reach, penetration, speed, and durability.

He said: “As we all consider the media to be the fourth estate of the realm, then the online component of the media should be compared to the Infantry Corps of an Army.

“To an Army, the Infantry is the Queen of Battle. Therefore I see the online publishers as the Queen of the Media.

“Real power revolves around the Queen.”

General Buratai went on to say that, unlike traditional or print media, online media can reach millions of people all over the world in minutes with just one click.

Because of its low cost, he maintained that online media has made a big contribution to informing, educating, and entertaining the general people.

While praising the adaptability of the online media, Buratai also pointed out some undesirable developments.

He cited what he called “the extensive use of propaganda, half-truths, manufactured lies, and fake news”, as unintended repercussions of the development.

He urged the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) to put a stop to those who violate its corporate objectives by standing firm and ensuring that all practitioners in the online media adhere to ethical standards and professionalism.

“I have a firm conviction that online media is a genuine instrument for the consolidation of our nation’s social fabric, the promotion of forward movement, the maintenance of peace and security, and the growth of our economy.

“Therefore, GOCOP should continue to assist us in sanitizing and standardizing the online media space to make it healthier and more effective.

“This vital domain will not be ceded to fifth columnists, bigots, and blackmailers. “This does not preclude the use of online media to expose corruption and injustice and advocate for the rights of the disadvantaged.”

Full text of Buratai’s statement

TEXT OF GOODWILL MESSAGE BY H.E. LIEUTENANT GENERAL BURATAI, (RTD) CFR, GOCOP ANNUAL CONFERENCE AT ABUJA CONTINENTAL HOTEL ON THE 5TH OCTOBER 2023

Salutations

I am glad to be with you today on the occasion of your Annual Conference 2023. I have always admired the dynamism of the online media in their reach, penetration, speed and resilience. As we all consider the media to be the fourth estate of the realm, then the online component of the media should be compared to the Infantry Corps of an Army. To an Army, the Infantry is the Queen of Battle. Therefore I see the Online Publisher as the Queen of the Media. Real power revolves around the Queen. Online media, in contrast to traditional or print media, is capable of reaching millions of people all over the world in a matter of minutes with just one click. Because of how relatively inexpensive it is, it has made a significant contribution to informing, educating, and entertaining of the general public. All that is required is an Android phone and access to the internet. The days are long gone when individuals needed to physically purchase newspapers in order to be informed. While we appreciate the versatility of the Online Media, let me be quick to point out certain unwanted trends. The widespread use of propaganda, half-truths, invented lies, and fake news in online media, is a regrettable unintended consequences of this advancement. I however have confidence with this August body – Guild of Corporate Online Publishers to checkmate those who pracice deviations from its corporate objectives. Here is where GCOP needs to take a stand and ensure that ethical standards and professionalism are respected by all practitioners in the online media. I have a firm conviction that the online media is a genuine instrument for the consolidation of our nation’s social fabric, the promotion of forward movement, the maintenance of peace and security, and the growth of our economy. Therefore, GOCOP should continue to assist us in sanitizing and standardizing the online media space to make it healthier and more effective. This vital domain will not be ceded to fifth columnists, bigots, and blackmailers. This does not preclude the use of online media to expose corruption and injustice and advocate for the rights of the disadvantaged. It is not my intention to engage in a drawn-out conversation with you today. I would like to applaud the organizers for their hard work in putting together this conference. You can count on my support and blessings in this endeavor at any time.

Congratulations to the President, the EXCO and all members of th GOCOP. God bless you all.

Amen.”

