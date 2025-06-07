Buratai Foundation Hails Military, Troops for Foiling Terrorist Attacks in Borno‎‎

The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation has lauded the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Air Staff (CAS), and the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their recent success in thwarting terrorist attacks in Buratai and Mallam Fatori, located in Biu Local Government Area and Abadam Local Government Area respectively, of Borno State.

‎

‎Special recognition is given to the courageous men and women of the 135 Special Forces Battalion Buratai, whose swift and decisive actions played a crucial role in safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians.

‎

‎In a statement released to the press and signed by the Chairman of the Foundation, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi/Betara Biu, the commendation underscores the significant achievements of the Nigerian Armed Forces in combating insurgency in the region.

‎

‎The statement highlighted the foundation’s Grand Patron, His Excellency Amb Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai CFR (Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, who expressed optimism for improved security under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‎

‎“I see improved security in the next two years under Tinubu,” stated Gen Buratai earlier this week, emphasizing that the recent operational successes are a positive step towards achieving lasting security in Nigeria.

‎

‎The attempted attack on Buratai occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, when terrorists sought to infiltrate the troops’ location from multiple directions. However, the troops, demonstrating exceptional preparedness and resolve, engaged the insurgents with heavy gunfire. The Air Component provided critical close air support, enabling the ground forces to repel the assault effectively.

‎

‎In the aftermath of the confrontation, troops discovered numerous lifeless bodies of terrorists and recovered a significant cache of assorted arms and ammunition. The soldiers are currently conducting further operations in the area to ensure the complete neutralization of any remaining threats.

‎

‎Preliminary reports indicate that many insurgents were neutralized, with the troops recovering several AK-47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket Propelled Grenades, and other military equipment.

‎

‎The ongoing efforts of Operation Hadin Kai to deny terrorists freedom of action have been underscored by these recent successes. The commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to safeguarding the nation’s security remains unwavering as they continue to engage and dismantle insurgent capabilities in the region.

‎

‎The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the troops for their bravery and dedication, reaffirming its support for the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria. The foundation encourages all stakeholders to remain united in the pursuit of peace and security for all citizens.

