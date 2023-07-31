Buratai foundation donates N250,000 to Zamfara pilgrim

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Buratai Foundation, has donated N250,000 to Hajiya Aisha Yanguru, a pilgrim from Zamfara who returned 80,000 US Dollars she found during the just concluded pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The foundation also honoured her with a certificate as “Ambassador of Honesty”, at a ceremony in Gusau on Monday.

Chairman of the Foundation, Ibrahim Dahiru commended her inspiring act of honesty.

“We have the privilege of recognizing a lady who displayed exceptional character and moral courage.

“In a world where greed and dishonesty often prevailed, she stood tall and made a decision that would inspire the state and country as a whole.

” This remarkable lady found a substantial sum of money worth over Eighty thousand dollars that did not belong to her, and instead of succumbing to the temptation that many would face, she chose the path of righteousness

“Her act of integrity and selflessness serves as a shining example for all of us. It reminds us of the importance of doing what is right, even when nobody is watching.

“It teaches us that honesty is not just a virtue, but a powerful force that can inspire, change and restore faith in humanity”, Dahiru added.

He said that the foundation, set up in honour of former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, would continue to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

“We call on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of honesty and integrity in their daily lives, and to make choices that positively impact those around us.”

Similarly, the foundation also honoured the Chairman, Zamfara Hajj Commission, and the state Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Musa Mallaha.

According to him, the state Hajj commission demonstrated sincerity and honesty by not remaining silent and returning the money to the Saudi authority.

In his remarks, Mallaha thanked the foundation for the gesture and pledged to uphold the tenets of integrity and honesty at all times. (NAN)

