Buratai emerges Assets Newspaper Man of the year

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, was on Friday, awarded the Assets Newspaper Ltd (Publishers of Daily Asset) MAN OF THE YEAR (Security).

A statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa made available to Newsdiaryonline, said the award was “in recognition of his immense contributions to the fight against banditry, insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria.

“The award ceremony which took place at the Banquet Hall, NICON Luxury Hotel CBD, Abuja was well attended by eminent personalities from all works of life, including the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan represented by Senator Bello Mandiya of Katsina South Senatorial District and Senator Gabriel Suswan, who was the Chairman of the occasion and representative of the Governor of Benue State among others.

“In their various remarks and goodwill messages, the attendees were full of praises for the COAS’s dedication and commitment to ensuring peace and security in Nigeria as well as transforming the Nigerian Army to one of the very best on the African continent.

“The award was received on behalf of the COAS by the Director Civil Military Affairs, Department of Civil-Military Affairs, Army Headquarters Abuja Brig Gen TO Olowomeye,” the statement read.