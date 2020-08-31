Buratai confirms clearing of Kogi, Nasarawa Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps, hails Special Forces

- The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai has congratulated and commended the Commander, Officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State for their gallantry and patriotism that manifested in the destruction of Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ Camps in Kogi and Nasarawa States recently.
- According to a statement by acting Spokesperson of Nigerian Army Colonel Sagir Musa, Gen Buratai further applauded the hardwork and resilience of the troops, and the supports of the Nigerian Navy and Airforce as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps as well as their hideouts in Kogi and Nasarawa States thereby neutralizing several Boko Haram and Darusalam terrorists and over 700 family members and abductees were rescued.
- While commending them for the resounding successes, he further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone. He urged them to continue dominating the area and maintain high standard of professionalism and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action in the discharge of their legitimate duties.
- He assured them of his continous support to enable them continue the good work as directed by the President Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari.
Newsdiaryonline had reported last night that the military had dislodged Darusalam camps in Nasarawa, Kogi border areas.