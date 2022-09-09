Buratai commissions projects at Institute named after him

As a mark of honour and respect, His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, on Wednesday, 7th September 2022, commissioned two projects at the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBIWP), Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), located at Buratai town. The projects, a modern storehouse and a souvenir shop, were in honour of two staff of the institute, the late Lawan Aliyu Buratai and the late Yusuf Abubakar Miringa, the TBIWP storekeeper and his assistant. Speaking at the occasion, Brigadier General Abdullahi Dadan Garba (Rtd), the Director General of TBIWP, stated that he embarked on the projects to immortalise the memory of the two dedicated and hardworking gentlemen.

Before the commissioning ceremony, Lt Gen TY Buratai (rtd) was conducted around some of the new projects embarked upon by the DG, Brigadier General Abdullahi Dadan Garba. These include a modern cafeteria and living accommodations.

The commissioning ceremonies were witnessed by the Director, Strategic Communication at the TBIWP, Major General Lawal Zakari, staff and some members of Buratai and Miringa communities, Biu Local Government Area.

In a related development, the Ambassador also commissioned some projects at the Community School for Higher Islamic Studies (CSHIS) Miringa executed by TBIWP as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The projects include the provision of computers, water, and electricity and the renovation of classrooms in the school. The Commissioning ceremony also featured the presentation of 60 and 80 life society books to the students of the School, rendition, recitation and drama presentation on the importance of education by some of the students, as well as tree planting by some of the dignitaries.

Present at the occasion were His Royal Highness Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, Emir of Biu, Vice Chairman, Biu Local Government Council, Alhaji Hassan Pindar Mamza, the Vice Chancellor of Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), Professor Kyari Mohammed, who Professor Fatima Tahir represented, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Alhaji Maina Abba Mohammed, District Head of Miringa, Major General Lawal Zakari, Director, Strategic Communication at the TBIWP, Brigadier General PC Obilor, Director, Academic Planning, NAUB, Brigadier General Aliyu Ahmed (rtd) mni, Chairman of the Committee of the Community School for Higher Islamic Studies, Principal of the school and Mallam Yusuf Alhaji Adam. Others were Colonel Sabi’u Ado (rtd), Alhaji Sultan Hassan, Brigadier Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) mni, Consultant Director, Corporate Affairs and Information Services, Nigerian Resource Centre, Engineer Mohammed Hassan, Lieutenant Colonel SN Bemu, Commanding Officer of 231 Battalion, and Major YM Kachalla, Commanding Officer of 135 Battalion Buratai, Major JG Usman, Commanding Officer, NAUB Admin Battalion, as well as many indigenes of Biu, Miringa, Buratai towns and surrounding, staff and students of the school.

