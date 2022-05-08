Buratai commissions projects at Command School, attends Fidau prayer

As part of his activities in the Saki Kingdom, Oyo State, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff, His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), on Saturday 7th May 2022, commissioned a newly constructed gate and 1-kilometre road at Command Science Secondary School, Saki, Oyo State.



Part of the programmes lined up during the commissions of the projects include cutting the tape and unveiling the plaque to commission the gate, cutting of tape and unveiling the edifice to signify the commissioning of the road and tree planting. Those that planted the trees include Lt Gen Buratai (rtd), Lt Gen LO Adeosun (rtd), General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General GU Chibuisi, and their Royal Majesties Obere of the Saki Kingdom and Olowu of Owu-Kuta. Other activities were a welcome address by the Commandant of the school, Lieutenant Colonel B Oladejo, a brief on the projects, cultural dances by students at the school, goodwill messages and an address by the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, Lt Gen TY Buratai (rtd) and inspection of the school facilities, presentation of souvenirs and group photograph.



On occasion, General Buratai expressed delight with the honour and thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, for approving the recognition by naming the commissioned road after his name. He also commended the Commandant for his leadership and development projects in the school.

The Ambassador and his entourage also attended the 40th-day prayer and thanksgiving for late Mama Adunola Aduke, the mother of Colonel Emmanuel Gboyega Adegbola, Acting Commander, 3 Division Finance and Account, at OYSDA Sports Complex, Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Both events attracted dignitaries both within and outside Saki kingdom, including government officials, traditional and religious leaders, military officers, both serving and retired and heads of security and para-military agencies and good people of Saki and their families. These include His Excellency, Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, Lieutenant General LO Adeosun (rtd), General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General GU Chibuisi, Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Honourable Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi, the Commander, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General AE Abubakar, Obere of Saki Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo III, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adekunle, Oyelude Makama and Commanders of 2 Military Intelligence Brigade and 2 Provost Group Brigadier General BS Keji, mni and Colonel RK Apata.

Others were Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, Doctor Manzo Ahmed, Alhaji Muhammadu Malgwi, a Director at the Nigerian Shippers Council, Director of 2 Division Education Services, Brigadier General MO Fakokunde, who also represented the Commander of Nigerian Army Education Corps, Brigadier General AK Lawal (rtd), Commanding Officer 244 Battalion, Colonel AO Agwu and the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 2 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ikeocha, amongst others.

