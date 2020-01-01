Buratai climbs Gwoza hills, visits troops in Madagali, NPF Training College

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff , Lt Gen TY Buratai has visited the Nigerian Police Force Training College at Limankara-Gwoza and climbed to the peak of the rugged mountains as part of an Operations. He did so during his visit to the north east, particularly to 144 Task Force Battalion in Madagali on his way to Gwoza township for the historic Nigerian Army Social Activities (WASA) and Medal Parade 2019.

Recall that the college is one of the critical institutions overran by the Boko Haram terrorists during the peak of their nefarious activities in Borno State in August 2014.

The Limankara village where the college is located and indeed the entire Gwoza LGA was under the control of the terrorists for months before the troops of Nigerian Army recapture the area in 2015.

Lt Gen Buratai was on his way to Gwoza from 23 Brigade Yola where he commissioned some projects as part of his operations visit to the north east Theatre of operations.

During the visit, it was observed that normalcy has since returned to the town with the residents chanting in excitement while the rebuildg works at the college have reached advanced stages of completion.

The Chief of Army Staff was conducted round the college by the police officers in the college.

Limankara-Gwoza is the site of the Nigerian Police Force Training College close to Gwoza township the location of the Headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State where the Nigerian Army Social Activities and Medal Parade 2019 were successfully conducted on the 30th of December 2019.