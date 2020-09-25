Buratai charges Warrant Officers on absolute loyalty

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai on Friday, urged Non Commissioned Officers to rededicate themselves to duty as the Nigerian Army (NA) has no room for any form of indiscipline.

Buratai gave the charge during the graduation ceremony of participants of Warrant Officers Course 36, who went through 22 weeks training at the Warrant Officers Academy at Jaji Military Cantonment, in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Buratai was representated by Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen Stevenson Olabanji.

“I believe that you are now ready and better prepared to redicate yourselves to duty in absolute loyalty, bearing in mind that Nigerian Army has no room for any form of indiscipline.”

He also told the Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCO) that in this political despension, there must be absolute subordination to civil authority.

“Your loyalty through the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria must not be in doubt,” he added.

Buratai explained that the academy was extablished to rejuvenate the SNCOs cadre of the Army, which was observed to be lagging behind in professional standard.

“We are all aware of the relevance of warrant officers and SNCOs in the chain of command within NA.

“This is more critical at this time when we are faced with myriads of security challenges in the country.

“To therefore maintain the cohesion of NA, SNCOs cadre must be brought to such level that they strengthen the linkage between the officers and soldiers.”

Buratai told the graduands that the process of becoming effective SNCOs demands a lot of sacrifices and immense efforts, “which is the price that all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile”.

“We must all continue to be innovative as we march towards tackling and resolving the security challenges currently confronting our great country.

“All hands must continue to be on deck in preserving and sustaining the cohesion of NA as we take steps to provide the required security for our dear nation,” Buratai said.

The Army chief appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his encouragement and support for the Army in the efforts to reposition it for effective service delivery.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Brig.-Gen Saleh Kawugana, said the course was aimed at developing the leadership and management skills of SNCOs.

Kawugana said it was also to equip them to efficiently interpret and communicate command decisions down the line, thereby bridging observed existing gaps between officers and soldiers.

He disclosed the the course began on January 5, comprising of 66 warrant officers and SNCOs from various Corps of the Nigerian Army.

The Commandant said that the participants included 35 Infantry, 8 Armour, 6 Signals, 4 Artillery, 3 Military Police, two each from Engineers, Intelligence and Band, and one each from electrical, mechanical, physical training and legal services.

NAN report that Sgt. Joseph Edewo was the overall best student of the warrant officers course 36, while Sgt Godfrey Ahmed and Warrant Officer Monsur Olatunji were second and third best, respectively. (NAN)

