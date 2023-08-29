Buratai Centre, UNIJOS forge partnership on phytomedicine

In a groundbreaking move that promises to revolutionize phytomedicine in Nigeria, the Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) and the University of Jos have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The eagerly awaited signing ceremony took place at the University of Jos on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The event saw the convergence of key figures from both institutions, to witness the momentous occasion. The proceedings kicked off with warm introductions by representatives from both sides, setting an optimistic tone for the collaborative endeavour between the two organisations.

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Buratai (rtd) CFR, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) for TBRC, emphasised the overarching goal of societal value addition. He also expressed the importance of collaboration with esteemed institutions such as University of Jos, hailing the joint venture as a step towards realizing this vision. He extended his appreciation for the opportunity and called for proposals from the university for research in specific areas, promising his total. He also noted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the academia for enhanced national development which the signing of the MoU signifies.

Responding, Professor Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, welcomed all present to the University of Jos and lauded the visionary approach of General Buratai in establishing TBRC. He underscored the importance of research in solving real-world challenges, referencing the need for a snake antidote in the region due to the proliferation of snakes in certain areas of Plateau State, Bauchi State and other parts of Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the formal signing of the MoU, symbolizing the official commencement of the partnership. This was followed by an exchange of souvenirs, signing of the visitors’ book, and celebratory group photographs, all captured as lasting memories of the milestone.

The collaboration extends beyond mere signatures on paper. The visiting delegation had the opportunity to explore the Africa Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development (ACEPRD) at the University of Jos, a project supported by the World Bank. The Director of the Centre, Professor Goni Abraham Dogo, provided insights into the cutting-edge facilities and ongoing initiatives, including a molecular laboratory, the development of antiviral tea, a mushroom farm, and the Covip plus vaccine.

A groundbreaking aspect of the partnership involves the proposed local production of venom for antiserum, emphasizing on self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical field in Nigeria. As the MoU between TBRC and the University of Jos sets the stage for a new era of advancement in phytomedicine, Nigeria stands poised to witness groundbreaking discoveries and solutions that will benefit society.

Present at the occasion were some faculty members and management staff of the University. Also at the occasion were Professor Jibrin Hussaini, a member of the TBRC Board of Trustees, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, Secretary of the TBRC BOT and Mr Ralph Madu Uwechie, TBRC’s Legal Adviser.

