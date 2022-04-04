Buratai Centre signs MoU with Nasarawa State Varsity

The Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) has cemented what it described as “partnership and pedagogical collaboration” with the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, Secretary, TBRC Board of Trustees, the ceremony took place on Saturday, 2nd April 2022 at the TBRC premises, Gora, Kilometre 40, along Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Nasarawa State.

In his welcome address before the event, the Chairman of the TBRC Board of Trustees, His Excellency, Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai, stated that the signing of the MoU was long overdue given the level of work and discussions between both parties. He expressed delight in the level of commitment of NSUK and stated that TBRC would do all it could to ensure that the partnership works for the benefit of humanity and both parties.

Thereafter, the representatives of both parties went through the document. Having satisfied themselves with it, the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed and Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai signed the MoU on behalf of their respective establishments.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor Professor Suleiman thanked the Chairman TBRC Board of Trustees, for gracing NSUK last convocation ceremony and restated their commitment towards the full implementation of the MoU. He also expressed happiness with the rate of progress of the ongoing construction of the TBRC.

Also speaking Ambassador Buratai expressed happiness that partnership has been consummated and prayed that it will flourish for the benefit of humanity and the nation. He described the partnership as unique relationship between a state owned institution and a private research centre and promised to do all he could to sustain the relationship. He further added that the Board of Trustees would respect the terms of agreement and continue to expand the TBRC for the benefit of both establishments.

Present at the signing ceremony were some members of the TBRC Board of Trustees and management and senior staff of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) such as the Chairman, TBRC Board of Trustees, Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, Professor H. K Ayuba, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), NSUK, Professor Andrew Zamani, Director, Institute for Governance and Development Studies (IGDS), NSUK and Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka, a member of TBRC’s Board of Trustees. Others were, Alhaji Bala I. Ahmed II, Registrar, NSUK, Barrister Ralph Madu Uwechie of TBRC, Dr Usman A. Yusuf, Deputy Director IGDS, NSUK and Jafar Abdullahi, Deputy Information Officer of NSUK, among others.

