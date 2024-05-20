Buratai Centre set to host traditional rulers, seeks to address security challenges: UPDATE

The Turkur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) has revealed plans to host traditional rulers in order to seek solutions to critical security challenges bedeviling the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Brig-Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni fnipr, disclosed that the TBRC would be hosting a seminar and retreat which would explore contributions from traditional institutions towards sustainable peace and stability.

Usman stated,”In recognition of the indispensable role traditional rulers play in fostering harmonious relationships and ensuring security within our society, Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC), is convening a five-day seminar and retreat for traditional leaders from the Southwest geopolitical zone at Fifth Chukker Polo Resort. It is located on the outskirts of Kaduna, along the Kaduna – Jos Road, Katabu, from 20-25th May 2024.

“The theme of the seminar and retreat is “Traditional Institutions and Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria.” The seminar seeks to address the critical security challenges facing our nation and explore the significant contributions traditional institutions can make towards sustainable peace and stability.

“The event will feature insightful paper presentations by highly respected intellectuals, academicians, seasoned security experts, and senior retired military officers.”

Kukasheka Usman further revealed that there would be a a book presentation to further enrich discourse on traditional leadership and security.

“Additionally, there will be a book presentation by an eminent scholar, further enriching the discourse on traditional leadership and security,” he stated.