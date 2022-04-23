Bunkering: NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, seizes 117 kegs of adulterated diesel in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad has arrested eight suspected syndicates who specialize in vandalism of petroleum pipelines and seized 117 kegs containing adulterated diesel products.



This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by ASCl Daniel Aidamenbor, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NSCDC Ondo Command, on Friday in Akure.



Aidamenbor explained that the suspects were dealing in illegal adulterated petroleum products and operating illegal dump/storage facilities at Olowo Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.



He said that the Commandant General in his renewed vigour to combat the growing menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products, deployed Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad to the state.



The PRO said that the personnel who acted on a credible intelligence, burst the location around 0900hours on April 21, 2022, and some exhibits were recovered from the crime scene.



According to him, 8 suspects were arrested at the scene while loading the suspected adulterated products into the storage.



“A black Toyota Sequoia with registration number, APP 134 DX, loaded with 70 kegs of 25 litres of adulterated AGO, was impounded.



“Some 28 kegs of 25-litres each of suspected adulterated AGO, Six pumping machines and one counting machine were also recovered from the crime scene.



“Also at the dump site, were 19 kegs of 25-litres of adulterated AGO, 5 drums of 200 litres of suspected AGO, 2 drums of 200 litres capacity that is half filled and 2 drums of 200-litres capacity that is about quarter filled.



“Others are 2 storage tanks with 3,500 litres of adulterated AGO each. An underground storage tanks with four (4) compartments were also discovered at the crime scene.



“Meanwhile, the first compartment was empty, the second compartment has 2,800 litres, the third compartment contain 1,500 litres while the fourth compartment has 16,500 litres of adulterated Automated Gas Oil (AGO),” he said.



He, therefore, reiterated the command’s unrelenting commitment to the fight against oil theft, oil bunkering and all acts of illegal dealings in petroleum products in the State.



The command spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

