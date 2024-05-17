Buni’s free dialysis programme provides succour to families affected by kidney disease –CMD

Dr Baba Goni, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, has highlighted successes of Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s administration in providing free dialysis to patients over the past year.

Goni made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu, saying that the administration had achieved significant success in the area of free dialysis and other healthcare services.

He explained that the state’s free dialysis programme, which was introduced seven years ago, has been sustained and improved upon by Gov. Buni.

He added that in spite of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme continued uninterrupted, providing succour to families and communities affected by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

NAN reports that CKD is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood as well as they should.

The kidneys are supposed to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, but as

kidneys fail, waste builds up and slowly develop symptoms which are not specific.

Medications can help to manage symptoms, but in later stages, the filtering function of the kidneys

will have to be done with a machine, commonly known as dialysis.

The CMD, therefore, said that the Gov. Buni’s administration had increased the standing payment for hemodialysis by 100 per cent, benefiting over 600 patients who undergo dialysis sessions monthly.

He said each session costs about N50,000, a huge burden for many families.

Goni pointed out that the state government also provided free vascular access operations, a preliminary process for dialysis, which cost between N100,000 and N150,000.

“In addition, Buni sent a delegation of medical professionals to the UK to collaborate with a renowned institution to investigate the root cause of the high prevalence of kidney failure in the state.

“This move demonstrates the governor’s commitment to address the healthcare challenges facing the state,” he said.

The chief medical director emphasised that the free dialysis programme had been a lifeline for many families in the state.(NAN)

By Ahmed Abba