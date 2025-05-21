 Buni urges media to focus on positive stories about devt, programmes

Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urged the media to focus on positive stories about development projects and programmes in the state and in Nigeria at large.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urged the media to focus on positive stories about development projects and programmes in the state and in Nigeria at large.

The govermor made the call while receiving a Blueprint Newspaper nomination for outstanding “health governor award.”

The nomination was in recognition of the governor’s visible achievements in the health sector.

”Focus on stories about projects and programmes rather than solely focusing on negative news.

”Always balance negative news with positive stories.We all have responsibilities to build our nation, encourage resilience and inspire the leadership for good governance,” Buni said.

He emphasised the importance of showcasing the positive aspects of government initiatives and public works.

Buni commended the newspaper for recognising his achievements in the state, especially in the health sector.

“l am happy you were there yourselves, and your judgment was informed by what you saw,” he said.

The governor listed some of his achievements in the health sector to include the 140 primary healthcare centres across the state and the establishment of a maternal and child care centre, the largest in the sub-region,

Buni said his administration had upgraded four general hospitals to specialist’s hospitals and six primary healthcare centres to general hospitals.

He said that the state’s University Teaching Hospital was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for improved health care service delivery.

The governor dedicated the nomination to the people of the state for giving him their mandate.

“ l want to assure you that this award will inspire us more to serve our people better,” he said.

Earlier, the newspaper Managing Director, Malam Salisu Umar, said the transformation in the state’s healthcare sector was visibly impressive and deserving of the award.

“The award is intended to spur Your Excellency to continue serving your people diligently with the excellence achieved in the health sector” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)