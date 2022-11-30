Buni urges clerics to guide, admonish political leaders

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gov. Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe has urged clerics not to relent in guiding and admonishing political leaders to discharge their responsibilities to God and the people.

The governor made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja when the National Leader of Jama’atu Izzalatul Bid’a wa Ikhamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said religious leaders have great role to play in shaping the thinking of leaders, the people and government, for a better country.

“You serve as reminders, guiding leaders in government and the society.

“Your sermons and preachings should guide leaders to serve God and humanity for improved welfare to the people.

“You should always and continuously remind leaders of their roles in serving God and the people.

“You should not abandon the leaders to their ideas and wisdom in piloting the affairs of state or country,” Buni said.

The governor thanked the JIBWIS leaders for the visit, promising to always seek their support, advice and guidance.

Earlier, the JIBWIS leader, Sheikh Bala-Lau, said they were at the governor’s residence to congratulate him over the recent award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the Federal Government.

Bala-Lau assured Buni of JIBWIS’ support for his administration to succeed.

“We will continue praying for Yobe and Nigeria for sustainable peace, progress and prosperity,” the cleric assured. (NAN)