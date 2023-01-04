Buni signs 2 health care bills into law

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has signed two bills into laws to boost healthcare service delivery in the state.

They are a law for establishment of Yobe State Emergency Medical Ambulance Service and another for establishment of Yobe State Healthcare and Health-Related Facilities Inspection and Monitoring Agency.

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the two laws were aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in matters relating to domestic and road traffic accidents, as well as monitoring of healthcare facilities to provide standard services.

“ The emergency Medical Ambulance Service law provides opportunity for first aid treatment to victims from the scene of accidents before reaching medical facilities.

“ Similarly, the Health facility Inspection and Monitoring Agency empowers health authorities to inspect and monitor services provided by all medical facilities in the state to eliminate sub standard services and cutting corners.

“ The two laws will ensure that healthcare delivery is not compromised at any level in Yobe state,” the aide said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the laws were earlier passed by the state House of Assembly.(NAN)