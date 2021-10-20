Buni says youth empowerment top priority of govt.

 Gov. Mai Mala of Yobe, says investing youth empowerment is one of the top priorities of his administration.

stated this Damaturu when members of /Gubana Foundation paid him a visit on Wednesday.

He noted that such investments were to the development of the state as its future laid the hands of dynamic and innovative youths.

The governor assured that he would continue to accord priority to education, enhanced healthcare delivery and  a robust economy for the development of the state.

“We should bury all differences and work together for the future and good of a greater Yobe State,” said.

his remarks, the Foundation’s Deputy Chairman, Dr Dauda Atiyaye, congratulated for the giant strides recorded education, healthcare delivery, commerce, road construction, among others.

Atiyaye pledged that the foundation would continue to contribute its quota to the development of the state. (NAN)

