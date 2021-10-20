Buni says youth empowerment top priority of govt.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, says investing in youth empowerment is one of the top priorities of his administration.

Buni stated this in Damaturu when members of Buni/Gubana Foundation paid him a visit on Wednesday.

He noted that such investments were critical to the development of the state as its future laid in the hands of dynamic and innovative youths.

The governor assured that he would continue to accord priority to education, enhanced healthcare delivery and a robust economy for the development of the state.

“We should bury all our differences and work together for the future and good of a greater Yobe State,” Buni said.

In his remarks, the Foundation’s Deputy Chairman, Dr Dauda Atiyaye, congratulated Buni for the giant strides recorded in education, healthcare delivery, commerce, road construction, among others.

Atiyaye pledged that the foundation would continue to contribute its quota to the development of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...