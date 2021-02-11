Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Thursday revalidated his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership at his Buni Yadi Constituency in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Buni, also Chairman, APC Caretaker/ Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, while Speaking shortly after his revalidation, expressed satisfaction with the exercise across the country.

He assured that all eligible and interested Nigerians across the country would be given opportunity to register with the party.

“No APC member will be left unregistered,” he said.

The Caretaker Chairman said the exercise did not violate the party’s constitution as it was captured in Article 94 of the constitution.

“We are strictly guided by the constitution of the party, article 94 is very clear about what we are doing. We cannot do anything outside the constitution, ” Buni said. (NAN)