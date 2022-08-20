Buni rejuvenates health sector in 3 years–Commissioner 

By Ahmed Abba

Dr Mohammed Gana, the Commissioner of Health and Human Services said Gov. Mai-Mala Buni had rejuvenated the health sector in the last three years.

Gana said this when he listed the achievements on Saturday in Kano at a 2-day policy retreat for political leaders and other stakeholders.

Gana said Buni’s administration had succeeded in initiating reforms that helped revamping the sector.

He said the administration had established Yobe State Contributory Health Care management Agency (YSCHMA) and the Yobe State Drugs Consumable Agency (YODMA).

It had also upgraded four general hospitals of Potiskum, Gashu’a, Geidam and Buni-Yadi to specialists’ hospitals.

He said the administration had similarly constructed and upgraded a total of 138 out of 178 Primary Healthcare Centers in all the political wards of the state.

“The administration of Buni had also sponsored over 400 doctors for undergraduate training, as well as 60 doctors for post graduate training.

“Buni had offered automatic employment to all indigenous medical doctors and over 30 professionals from other parts of Nigeria were absorbed as 300 nurses and midwives.

“He had employed 25 pharmacists, five expatriate doctors and consultants, among others, in the last three years.”, the commissioner said.

Alhaji Bukar Mustapha, the Leader, Yobe House of Assembly, extolled the state government’s achievements within its three years in office, especially in the health sector.

He reassured the commitment and support of members of the assembly to work harmoniously with the ministry of health, among other stakeholders, to achieve the desired goals. (NAN)

