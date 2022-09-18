Buni receives Yobe PDP defectors led by ex- deputy guber candidate

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has received hundreds of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mr Abba Tata, the state 2011 deputy governorship candidate of the party, as they joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the ceremony in Damaturu on Sunday, Buni said that Tata was a political asset to the APC.

He expressed joy for receiving Tata, a foundation PDP member, who left it for the first time since joining in 1998.

The governor urged other members of opposition parties to join the APC, saying the party was big enough to accommodate all politicians in the state.

Buni said his call was borne out of the desire to unite the people of the state and forestall rancour among politicians.

He said that the APC would be fair and just to all the defectors.

Earlier, Alhaji Aji Bularafa, the Special Adviser to the governor on Legislative and Political Matters, said Tata was endeared to the APC due to the developmental strides of the Buni-led administration.

He listed the achievements to include construction of four ultra-modern markets, renovation and construction of 134 primary health care centres across the state.

In his remarks, Tata, also an ex- PDP governorship aspirant for 2023 election, said Buni’s goodwill and open-door policy motivated him to defect to the APC.

He thanked the party for the warm reception and pledged to be loyal as well as co-operate with its leadership.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

