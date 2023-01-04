Buni promises 99.9 % Yobe votes for Tinubu in February poll

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Tuesday pledged to deliver 99.9 per cent of the state votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February Presidential Poll.



Buni said this in Damaturu when he received members of the Tinubu/Shetima Independent Campaign Council (ICC)on a solidarity visit.



He said that the APC enjoyed enormous support in the state in view of his administration’s infrastructure drive and human capital development.



Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, expressed satisfaction with the group’s work-plan for uniting all APC political support groups to ensure mass mobilisation of the electorate for the 2023 poll.



He assured the groups of total support and encouragement to deliver on their mandates, calling on the members to be law abiding before, during and after the election.

“You should desist from any discrimination in the level of support and commitment to the promotion of Tinubu and Kashim campaign; respect constituted authorities in all your activities,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, ICC National Deputy Coordinator, North, described the council as a platform that interfaced with various support groups for the actualisation of Tinubu/Kashim ticket.

“ The council will lead the way in collaborating with the Nigerian people toward suggesting innovative channels of national growth and development,” he said.(NAN)