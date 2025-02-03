Buni pardons 30 inmates from 5 correctional centres

Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has secured the release of 30 inmates from five correctional centres in the country.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has secured the release of 30 inmates from five correctional centres in the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Damaturu by Alhaji Alhassan Mamudo, Spokesman of the state Ministry of Justice.

Mamudo said Buni paid the fines of 14 out of the 30 inmates, while the 16 others were granted clemency.

According to him, the inmates were released from correctional centres in Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Jos, and Kaduna.

“The pardon was approved by Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, following recommendations by the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“The council, chaired by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Saleh Samanja, visited correctional facilities in Potiskum, Nguru, and Gashua to assess inmates eligible for clemency.

“After thorough deliberations, a list of 30 inmates was submitted for the governor’s approval.

“The state government remains committed to improving inmates’ welfare and providing skill acquisition programs under Governor Buni’s leadership,” the spokesman said. (NAN)