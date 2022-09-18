Buni mourns victims of Yobe boat mishap

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has expressed shock and sorrow over the boat mishap in Jumbam, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Buni made this known in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two passenger boats bound for Babbangida weekly market capsized in a flood wave.

The governor said two bodies were so far recovered, while an unascertained number of passengers were still missing.

Buni directed relevant agencies in the state to commence intensive search for the remaining victims.

He described the accident as sad, unfortunate and devastating, and prayed for the safe rescue of the remaining passengers.

He advised people traveling by road or water to always be cautious.

The governor direct those living along waterways to move to higher grounds for their safety.

“The heavy rains and floods usually come from far and unannounced; we should always be on the watch out and avoid dangerous waterways,” he said.

Buni prayed to Allah (SWT) to protect the people of the state, their properties, livestock and farmlands against the increasing menace of flood. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

