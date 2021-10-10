Buni mourns ex-House of Reps member,  Zanna Laisu

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Sunday commiserated the of the over the passing of Alhaji Zanna Laisu, a former member of the House of Respresentatives.

Laisu, died on Sunday, represented Gujiba, Gulani and Tarmuwa Federal between 2003 and 2007.

The governor’s condolence message is contained statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Sunday.

Buni described the death as “shocking.”

“It is total submission to the will of Allah that we received the sad news of the death of Alhaji Zanna Laisu, a grassroots politician, spent most of his life serving his people.

“He was a rallying point and a source of unity to his people. He will be remembered for his selfless service and excellent representation of his as a former public officer and politician,” he said.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

“May Allah admit late Zanna Laisu in Aljannatur Firdausi (Paradise), and grant his family, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” (NAN)

