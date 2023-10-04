Buni lauds UNDP for its post-insurgency recovery assistance

By Ahmed Abba

Gov Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its support to the state’s reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery drive.

Buni gave the commendation while receiving the UNDP Resident Representative, Mohamed Yahya in Damaturu.

Buni said the state had been devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency.

”A lot of people have been killed, others maimed while those who survived, are living a traumatised life as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and have lost their means of livelihood.

“Several public and private structures were also lost to the insurgency,” he said.

The governor also thanked commended the Federal Government, security forces and development partners, saying most of the displaced communities had been able to return home.

Buni said the state government was committed to mobilising resources and providing the enabling environment to scale up collective support and interventions.

He said the state’s goals included the generation of applicable policies and programmes geared towards the short, medium, and long-term stabilization and development of communities.

He added that his administration was committed to restoration of basic infrastructure, and economic empowerment of the local communities to address the root causes of the crisis and enhance resilience.

Buni also said the state government was focused on ensuring that youths were engaged in productive ventures through self-reliance for sustainable growth.

Buni expressed optimism that the UNDP delegation’s visit would bring more opportunities to the state.

He therefore sought the UNDP’s support in developing a comprehensive 10-year Development Plan with a clear fiscal roadmap linking the humanitarian-development Nexus.

Buni thanked the UNDP Mission Nigeria, the Swiss Government, the North East Development Commission and other partners for their visit and support to the Yobe Government.

Responding, Yahya lauded Buni for developing health, education and other sectors to move the state forward.

He said the UNDP would immensely want to collaborate with the state government to assist in some of the priority projects of the state government. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

