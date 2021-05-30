Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has lauded Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for performing excellently within the first two years of his tenure.

Buni stated this in Gombe on Sunday in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting the 7.5km gully erosion site project executed by his Gombe state counterpart.

“I have seen numerous projects executed by Gov. Yahaya, he is on the right track.

“His effort to renew Gombe is unprecedented. We are proud of him as a progressive governor and we will encourage him to do more.

“The way people are jubilating on the streets, associating with him, it clearly shows that he is working and they are happy with him,” he said.

Buni, who is also the Chairman caretaker committee, All Progressives Congress (APC), called on Gombe people to give their governor all the support he needed to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni had earlier inaugurated a road named after him at GRA, Gombe.

He thanked Yahaya for the honour done him by naming a road after him.

Earlier, Yahaya said his team was working to bridge some gaps left by previous administrations in accelerating development and bringing progress to the people.

“There was a gap created between my administration and that of Danjuma Goje.

“The gap somehow created a scene that people tend to feel that there are sets of people that need to enjoy the dividends of democracy while others are abandoned,” he said.

He said in an effort to bridge the gap his administration decided to embark on providing 100 km of road in each local government so that they would connect the rural populace with urban centres.

Yahaya said the new Mai Mala Buni road in GRA was part of phase six of Gombe township road project and that the phase covered 36 km of roads.

He said the administration had gone far in fulfilling the pledge of providing 100 km in each local government because it had covered close to 80 per cent.(NAN)

