Buni lauds 3 Yobe indigenes for winning Qur’anic recitation competition in Kenya

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Thursday commended three indigenes of the state for emerging victorious in the African Quranic Recitation Competition held in Kenya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winners, Mohammad Abdullahi, Sadiq Ibrahim and Aisha Abdulmutalib, came first in various categories of the competition.

Mala-Buni, at a symbolic presentation of certificates to the winners in Damaturu, noted that they had made the state and Nigeria proud.

“Not only did they acquire the certificates, the recitation made by them were adjudged to be the exact recitation revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) right from inception,” he said.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, the governor said the victory further confirmed that “ Yobe is the cradle of Islamic knowledge”.

“Since the Kanem Borno Empire, Yobe had been one of the renown centres of learning.

“The headquater of Kanem Borno Empire was in Birnin Gazargamu, now in Yunusari Local Government Area, therefore, the history of Yobe and Islam in Nigeria are inseparable,” he said.

The governor charged the winners to study hard and ensure they mentor other students.

Earlier, the state Chairman, Quranic Recitation Competitions, Alhaji Lawan Shettima, said the competition was organized by the United Arab Emirate and the winners were part of the 10 Nigerian representatives in the competition.

He said by this feat, the winners had qualified to participate in the upcoming global Quranic recitation competition to be held at a later date in Dubai.

Shettima dedicated the victory to the Mala-Buni’s administration for its numerous and sustainable support to Quranic education.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...