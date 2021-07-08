Buni lauds 3 Yobe indigenes for winning Qur’anic recitation competition in Kenya

July 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Mai Mala-Buni Yobe Thursday commended three indigenes the state for emerging victorious in the African Quranic Recitation Competition held in .

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winners, Mohammad Abdullahi, Sadiq Ibrahim and Aisha Abdulmutalib, came first in various categories the competition.

Mala-Buni, at a symbolic presentation certificates to the winners in Damaturu, noted that they had made the state and Nigeria proud.

only did they the certificates, the recitation made by them were adjudged to the exact recitation revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Upon Him) right from inception,” he said.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, the said the victory further confirmed that “ Yobe is the cradle of Islamic knowledge”.

“Since the Kanem Borno Empire, Yobe had been one of the renown centres of learning.

“The headquater of Kanem Borno Empire was in Birnin Gazargamu, now in Yunusari Area, therefore, the history of Yobe and Islam in Nigeria are inseparable,” he said.

The charged the winners to study hard and ensure they mentor other students.

Earlier, the state Chairman, Quranic Recitation Competitions, Alhaji Lawan Shettima, said the competition was organized by the United Arab Emirate and the winners were part of the 10 Nigerian representatives in the competition.

He said by this feat, the winners had qualified to participate in the upcoming global Quranic recitation competition to held at a later date in Dubai.

Shettima dedicated the victory to the Mala-Buni’ administration for its numerous and sustainable support to Quranic education.(NAN)

