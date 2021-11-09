Buni inaugurates health science college, tasks management on affordable fees

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday inaugurated Ma’arif College of Health Sciences and Technology, Potiskum, in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Buni called on the proprietors to charge students low registration fees.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, the governor charged the College’s management to also strictly adhere to accreditation guidelines and work closely with the state’s Ministry of Health and Human Services.

Buni also called on other well meaning individuals to emulate the proprietors by investing in education for the accelerated development of the sector.

In his remarks, the College’s Director and Vice Chairman, Board of Directors, Sheikh Ibrahim Rijiyan-Lemo, said the institution was sited in Potiskum to complement government’s efforts at post-insurgency resettlement and rehabilitation.

Rijiyan-Lemo, who said the school was fully equipped with facilities to effectively impart knowledge on students, thanked the state government and the College’s Chairman, Board of Directors , Sheikh Bala Lau, for their numerous support to the institution.

On his part, Lau hailed the Federal Government for the relative peace that had returned to the state and the North-East in general.

“ Even though there are still a few challenges, the situation now is far better than the past when this occasion would not have held,” he said. (NAN)

