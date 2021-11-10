Buni inaugurates 21-member education appeal fund committee

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, in Damaturu, inaugurated a 21-member State Education Appeal Raising Committee to fast track revitalisation of the education sector.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said the objectives of the committee was to bring on board philanthropists, wealthy individuals, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to contribute towards sustainable education reform.

He said the committee would be chaired by his deputy, Idi Gubana.

The governor said terms of reference of the committee are: “to establish clear aims, objectives and purpose of the raising event.

“To deliberate and propose how to organise the to achieve optimal effect under prevailing circumstances, and to evaluate the possibility of a hybrid combining virtual and physical participations.

“To propose the relevant sub- and other structures for the smooth execution of the event, to make adequate preparation for the launching to take place before end of the year,” he said.

According to him, education is the collective responsibility of everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Buni had at the inception of his on May 29, 2019, declared a State of Emergency on Basic and secondary education, to address challenges bedevelling the sector. (NAN)

