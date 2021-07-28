Buni enjoins UNDP to support education, agriculture in Yobe

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday called on United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to  consider education, agriculture, women and youth empowerment among other critical areas of development in state.

Buni made call in a statement signed by , his Director General Press and Media Affairs in Damaturu.

According to statement, Gov. Buni and representatives UNDP discussed areas of partnership and intervention to improve lives of people of Yobe.

Other areas that UNDP needed to consider according to the statement include infrastructure development like access roads, commerce and trade, especially construction of grain and livestock markets for economic advancement.

Gov. Buni advised the programme to consider Yunusari town in replacement of Kanama which lost out in the first phase.

Buni urged UNDP to always patronise and accommodate local contractors to beneficiaries of programmes for a beneficial trickle down effect.

Mr Lealem Dinku, the UNDP assured the governor of more partnership to serve the people better.

He said UNDP would continue to liaise with the state of humanitarian affairs to prioritise and execute the projects earmarked to the state.

According to the statement, Dr Garba Iliya, State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, emphasised that the support of UNDP in reconstruction of schools, manpower training among others remained key areas of intervention that should be considered in the second phase. (NAN)

