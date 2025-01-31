Buni emerges Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum Chairman

By Ahmed Abba

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum.

Buni was elected during an extra ordinary session of the governors meeting, on Friday in Maiduguri.

The theme of the forum is: “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community”.

In his acceptance speech, Buni pledged to serve with dedication and responsibility, and thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and commitment towards ensuring peace, security and development in the region.

“I wish to start by expressing my personal appreciation and profound gratitude of the government and people of Yobe State to Your Excellencies my colleagues the Governors of Lake Chad Basin region, delegates, as well as all other stakeholders for attending and also contributing to making this event a success story,” he said.

The governor further expressed hope that the lessons and resolutions from the meeting would be implemented effectively.

Buni emphasised the need for a robust partnerships, support and resource allocation to achieve the shared goals of building a better and prosperous region.

He stressed readiness to collaborate with his colleagues and development partners to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the region.

While commending the outgoing Chairperson, Ildjima Abdraman, Governor of Hadjer Lamis Province of Chad, Buni thanked the participants for their supports and wished them safe trip. (NAN)