Buni describes killing of customs officer by insurgents as sad, unfortunate

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni has described the killing of a customs officer, ASC II Ahmed Usman, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Geidam, Yobe as sad and unfortunate.

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Monday.

Buni condoled with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“It is sad that we are visited by this unfortunate incident at a time when we enjoy relative peace across the state.

“Our gallant security operatives have no doubt maintained watchful eyes to maintain security to lives and property in the state.

“This unfortunate attack however, is a wake up call to all of us to be vigilant, and we should not be carried away by the peace we enjoy and taken by surprises.

“I extend the sympathy and condolences of the government and people of Yobe state to the NCS, the Controller General and family of the slain officer,” he said.

The governor assured the pepopelof Yobe of commitment by the state government to continue partnering with security operatives to improve on the relative peace enjoyed across the state.

Buni prayed God to repose of the soul of the late officer and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The governor called on the people of the state to always provide timely and credible information to government and security agencies on questionable persons and movements in their communities.

NAN reports that the NCS Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement confirmed Usman’s death, saying the deceased paid the supreme price while repelling the insurgents’ attack on NCS office in Geidam on Saturday. (NAN)

