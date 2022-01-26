Buni denies zoning of APC national offices



By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, Jan. 26, 2022 (MAN) Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has denied media reports saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national offices ahead of the Feb. 26 convention.

Buni, also the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, said on Wednesday that the party did not zone any national office.

The denial, as contained in a statement by the governor’s Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, noted that the publication was false, baseless and unfounded.

Mohammed stated that “his excellency has in a clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and it has nothing to do with him.

“The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination and has nothing to do with the chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.”

He urged journalists to always verify issues relating to the party before going to press, assuring that the doors of the party would always remain open for confirmation of stories and rumours. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

