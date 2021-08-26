Buni condoles with Yobe flood victims

Yobe Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday commissersted with victims of flood disaster in parts roof the state.

Buni expressed his sympathy when he visited the Emirs of Damaturu, Fika and Potiskum over the recent floods recorded in some communities across the three Emirates.

Mr Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to the governor, said this in a statement on Wednesdayin Damaturu.

Buni prayed for the repose of the souls lost in the floods and quick recovery of those who sustained injuries.

He said government would work towards providing permanent solutions to the floods in the communities.

The governor noted that some of the floods were preventable once structures erected on the water ways were evacuated.

“Government will consider building massive water ways, drainage and channels to divert the flow of the rain water from residential buildings,” Buni said.

The governor however charged the traditional rulers to enlighten their communities on the need to keep the waterways free from blockage.

Buni assured that government would support victims of the floods to cushion their hardships.

According to the statement the Emirs of Damaturu, Fika and Pataskum, in their separate remarks, commended the state government for the quick response in supporting victims of flood in their respective emirates.

They also commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for providing emergency relief materials to the victims in good time.

“SEMA acted on your directive promptly, reaching out to the flood victims,” the Emir of Damaturu informed the governor.

The Emir of Fika said “the relief package provided by the state government came with great succour to our people”.

Meanwhile, the governor had called on the people of the state to continue praying for the state and country.

He said the massive repentance of Boko Haram members in recent times should be seen as a positive development.

“We should be optimistic about this development and pray that this is the end of the insurgency,” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...