Buni condoles Sen. Bukar Ibrahim over daughter’s death

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has condoled a former governor of the state, Sen. Bukar Ibrahim over the loss of his daughter, Mrs Aisha Abba.

Buni made this known in a statement on Thursday, signed by Mr Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the governor.

He acknowledged that losing a loved one was very painful, but as Muslims, the bereaved must see it as the will of Allah and must submit and accept the passage.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljannatur Firdaus.

He also prayed to God to grant the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Aisha, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, died in Cairo, Egypt, at the age of 42, following child delivery complications.

She is survived by her parents, husband and an eight-month-old daughter. (NAN)

