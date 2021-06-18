Buni commiserates with victims of Gujba attack

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Friday condoled with the families of the victims of terrorists’ attack that happened in Gujba Local Government Area.

Terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) had on Thursday gunned down three policemen when they attacked a construction site and destroyed some equipment in Gujba LGA.

Mala-Buni, in a statement by his Director General in charge of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, described the victims as heroes who laid their lives in the defense of their country.

“The government and people of Yobe State commiserate with the families of the brave security men who lost their lives in the attack.

“The sacrifice made by these brave heroes shall never be in vain,” he said.

The governor said that such senseless and nefarious attacks would never deter him and his administration from executing programmes and policies that would have direct bearings on the lives of the people.

Mala-Buni assured the residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to always work together with security agencies to safeguard lives and property of the citizenry. (NAN)