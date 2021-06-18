Buni commiserates with victims of Gujba attack

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Friday condoled with the families of the victims of terrorists’ attack that happened Gujba Local Government Area.

Terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) had on Thursday gunned down three policemen when they attacked a site and destroyed some equipment Gujba LGA.

Mala-Buni, a statement by his Director General charge of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed in Damaturu, described the victims as heroes who laid their lives in the defense of their country.

“The government and people of Yobe State commiserate with the families of the brave security men who lost their lives in the attack.

“The sacrifice made by these brave heroes shall never be in vain,” he said.

The governor said that such senseless and nefarious attacks would never deter him and his administration from executing programmes and policies that would direct bearings on the lives of the people.

Mala-Buni assured the of the state of his administration’s always work together with security to safeguard lives and property of the citizenry. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,