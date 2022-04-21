Buni commiserates with Nigeria Air Force over plane crash

By Ahmed Abba

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Wednesday in Damaturu expressed condoled with the Nigeria Air Force and the families of officers who died in its plane crash on Tuesday.

Buni expressed his condolences in a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press Affairs and Media to the governor.

He described the accident as tragic, unfortunate and a huge loss to the country, the Nigeria Air Force and families of the departed officers.

“The Nigeria Air Force had unfortunately recorded a huge loss with its officers paying the supreme sacrifice in its efforts to safeguard the nation.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Yobe, I condole with the Nigeria Air Force and the families of the deceased officers,’’ Buni was quoted as saying.

He specifically condoled with the family of Flt.-Lt. Abubakar Alkali, an indigene of Yobe who died in the crash.

“The unfortunate incident consumed a young, talented and determined officer who was committed to doing the state proud in the service of his fatherland.

“May God grant the souls of Abubakar and the other victim eternal rest and their families, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ the governor prayed. (NAN)

