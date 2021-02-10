Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has commended the Federal government for approving N8 billion for the construction of a dam in Damaturu to boost water supply, according to Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, his Director General, Press and Media Affairs.

In a statement, in Damaturu, Mala-Buni said that the project, approved by the Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, would tremendously contribute to solving water scarcity in Damaturu, the state capital and its environs, as well as complement the state government’s efforts of finding a lasting solution to the problem.

“I want to specially appreciate president Muhammadu Buhari and the federal executive Council for considering and approving the completion of this very important project that would touch the lives of our people.

“This is another dividend of democracy extended to Yobe state by the President Muhammadu administration.

“It is important to us because, Damaturu has, over the years, increased in size and population, and is in need of a corresponding water supply.

“The state government has continuously been making efforts to improve water supply across the state to meet the water needs of the people” he said.

Gov. Mala-Buni assured of the cooperation of the state government and people of the state in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

The governor further said a committee on the rehabilitation of water facilities had been constituted and supported with a massive intervention, which had improved water supply in all the major towns of the state. (NAN)