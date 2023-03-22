Buni charges security officer on commitment to duty

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urges his Chief Security Officer, Mr Zakari Deba, to discharge his responsibilities more diligently to justify his promotion.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Damaturu by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the governor.

Buni gave the charge when he decorated Deba with the new rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

He said promotions always came with responsibilities, as such Deba should strive to justify the confidence in him by the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deba had served in various capacities in the Police, including as an Aide-de-camp to former Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam.

NAN also reports that the Commissioner of Police in Yobe, Mr Haruna Garba, assisted Buni in decorating Deba with the new rank. (NAN)