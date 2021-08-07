Buni calls on PLWD to enrol in FG’s palliative programme

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Friday called on People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) actively in the forthcoming collection of data on by the Federal Government.

The data collection, scheduled Aug. 12 in all the local government areas of the state, will be undertaken by the  National Commission Persons with Disabilities.

In a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media , Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Friday in Damaturu, the governor made the call while receiving the Commission’s Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed lsa.

Buni appealed all PLWD in Yobe actively in the head count.

“You are advised co-operate, and take advantage of this exercise to ensure its success in the state.

“This is an opportunity you to benefit from the Federal Government palliative programmes.

Presenting a to the governor, Isa said the commission would conduct the exercise in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

He explained the exercise would enable PLWD in Yobe to benefit from the Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliative and subsequent programmes.

“When completed only those who are captured will be considered in future.

“This exercise is, therefore, and crucial to all PLWD, Isa said.“ (NAN)

