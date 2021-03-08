Buni assures women of more support

Gov. of Yobe and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning , assured women of more support towards actualising their potential.

This is contained in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Malam Mamman Mohammed on Monday in Damaturu.

Mohammed said the governor gave the assurance in a message on the International Women’s Day celebration.

Buni said the party support women to aspire for more elective offices.

“More women given roles and opportunities to flay our party’s flag in future elections.

“I urge women to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration/ revalidation to register to aspire for offices on the of the party,” he said.

Buni said APC remained the most women friendly party in in which women easily realise their political ambition.

“The APC administration would continue to support women to actualise their political and ambitions locally and internationally,” he said. (NAN)

