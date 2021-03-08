Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has assured Nigerian women of more support towards actualising their potential.

This is contained in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Malam Mamman Mohammed on Monday in Damaturu.

Mohammed said the governor gave the assurance in a message on the International Women’s Day celebration.

Buni said the party will support women to aspire for more elective offices.

“More women will be given roles and opportunities to flay our party’s flag in future elections.

“I urge women politicians to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration/ revalidation to register to aspire for public offices on the platform of the party,” he said.

Buni said APC remained the most women friendly party in Nigeria in which women can easily realise their political ambition.

“The APC administration would continue to support Nigeria women to actualise their political and professional ambitions locally and internationally,” he said. (NAN)

