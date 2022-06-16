Buni approves upgrade of 7 PHCs to general hospitals

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the upgrade of seven Primary Health Care (PHC) centres to general hospitals.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, stated this in a statement in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said the affected PHCs were located in Machina, Nguru, Jajimaji Yusufari, Babangida, Bara and Buni Gari.

Wali added that the upgrade was in fulfilment of Buni’s pledge to establish one general hospital in each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The SSG said the new general hospitals would be managed by the state’s Hospitals Management Board.

He assured that the state would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would enhance healthcare service delivery in the state.

(NAN)

