Buni approves N667m for payment of pension

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the payment of N667 million to 475 pensioners across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The approval is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the approval followed a screening and verification of the pensioners by a committee earlier constituted by the state government.

“The committee has verified a total of 475 beneficiaries and hereby attached lists of beneficiaries and summary according to local government areas for both living and deceased pensioners,” Mohammed said.

He assured that the state government would settle all outstanding pensions owed retired workers in the state. (NAN)

