Buni: Another Crown, to the Man Who Never Asked, By Yusuf Ali

Hon. Mai Mala Buni has once again been called upon to serve in a critical national capacity. Recently appointed as the chairman of a 7-man committee tasked with expanding the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buni’s leadership prowess continues to earn him trust and recognition. The committee’s mandate is pivotal to strengthening the party’s structure and ensuring inclusivity ahead of future elections.

This new appointment is yet another testament to Buni’s ability to unite and lead without seeking power for personal gain. It reflects his established reputation as a leader who delivers results, strengthens institutions, and prioritizes the collective good.

Mai Mala Buni’s journey in politics has always been defined by destiny rather than ambition. During the Third Republic in 1992-93, he was in Lagos when a delegation of local politicians from his ward asked him to return home and contest for the position of councilor. He answered their call and contested under the National Republican Convention (NRC), winning by a landslide in a state otherwise dominated by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Following the inauguration of the Gujba Local Government Council, Buni did not campaign for any leadership position. Yet, the eight NRC councilors unanimously elected him as the Leader (Speaker) of the council legislature, despite the council chairman being an SDP member with only two councilors supporting him.

This pattern of being chosen without solicitation has remained constant throughout Buni’s career. He was unanimously elected as Yobe State Chairman of the Action Congress (AC) and retained the position when the party transformed into the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). In 2013, he became the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State when the party was formed, again without lobbying for the position.

In 2015, Buni was elected APC National Secretary, and in 2018, he was re-elected for a second term unopposed. His ability to unify and strategize made him a natural choice for these roles, which he accepted as a call to serve rather than an opportunity for personal ambition.

In 2019, while serving as APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni was nominated to be the APC gubernatorial candidate for Yobe State. Despite competition from other contenders, he emerged victorious in the primaries and went on to win the general election decisively. His victory was so well-received that the opposition candidate, Amb. Iliya Damagum, did not contest the results in court, reflecting the widespread trust in his leadership.

In 2020, as the APC faced internal crises, Buni was appointed chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. His leadership during this period demonstrated his humility and capacity to unite factions, culminating in a successful convention that solidified the APC’s strength.

Beyond the APC, Buni’s leadership is recognized on a broader scale. He was recently elected chairman of the Governors of the Lake Chad Basin Forum, a role in which his reconciliatory approach and dedication to peace are expected to address the region’s pressing challenges.

Now, with his latest assignment as chairman of the committee to expand the APC’s National Executive Committee, Mai Mala Buni continues to prove that leadership is not about seeking power but about answering the call to serve. His legacy remains a powerful reminder that true leaders are chosen by the people and by destiny.

Yusuf Ali

Senior Special Assistant, Digital and Strategic Communications.