Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund settle for 2-2 draw after late own goal

Borussia Dortmund’s Michael Delaney turned a Daichi Kamada shot into his own net in the 88th minute to hand hosts Eintracht Frankfurt an unexpected 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The draw has now dropped Borussia Dortmund to third place in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund, fresh from their midweek 0-0 draw at home to a FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage, had twice taken the lead.

This was through Axel Witsel in the 11th minute and Jadon Sancho in the 66th minute.

But Eintracht Frankfurt first came back with a 45th minute Andre Silva goal before Delaney’s unlucky clearance from Kamada’s shot landed in goal and earned the hosts a point.

RB Leipzig are top on 13 points after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Champions Bayern Munich, who crushed Cologne 4-0, are in second place on 11, with Dortmund third on 10.(Reuters/NAN)