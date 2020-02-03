Bulkachuwa committed to swift Justice administration in Nigeria – Gbagi

Ex-Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has commended the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, for her unwavering commitment to ensuring swift administration of justice in Nigeria.

Gbagi, in a statement issued to the media on Monday, gave the commendation against the backdrop of the establishment of a Court of Appeal Division in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the former Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, making justice accessible remains fundamental to strengthening democracy, fostering due process and deepening the rule of law.

He said, “Laws are the most viable instruments of social engineering, and same must operate for the common good of the people.

“To effect this, the requisite mechanisms, structures and apparatus must be put in place, as making justice more accessible to the people remains a fundamental threshold upon which democracy, the rule of law, and due process thrive.

“In an era where the search for justice has become increasingly indispensable, the President of the Court of Appeal has, by her mandate, made it possible for litigants in Delta state to pursue their cases without having to necessarily travel to the neighbouring states to file or have their appeals heard.

“Citizens of Delta State are overwhelmed with joy and grateful to the President of the Court of Appeal for keeping to her promises.

“This affirms the commitment of the judiciary towards efficient, swift and seamless administration of justice in Nigeria,” Gbagi added.

He further admonished citizens of Delta State to collectively continue to support the Okowa-led administration.